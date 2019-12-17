Another day, another woman making claims that she's been creeping around with a rapper. On Monday, a woman appeared on Twitter with a slew of accusations against Migos rapper Quavo. We've watched as Quavo and his girlfriend Saweetie have shared their relationship with the world as they've gifted one another with luxury items, hit red carpets arm-in-arm, and declared their love publicly. A woman named Lashae Clair is hoping to throw a wrench in things while, apparently, also making a profit off of her story.



"This probably going to get deleted. But I’ve been talking to Quavo for the last couple of months," Lashae wrote alongside alleged screenshots she had with Quavo on FaceTime. "He doesn’t really love that girl 🤦🏽‍♀️ if he did he wouldn’t be talking to me. There’s just soo much to unfold that I’ve learned from him & Offset." Her FaceTime images were Snapchat filtered and her screenshot seemed to be a photo from an image search.

"Quavo messaged me on Instagram back around August, it all started from here. I guess cause I don’t have a lot of following it was okay for him to message me," she said. Then, she uploaded a photo that was supposed to be an exchange between herself and Quavo as he asked to hang out with her when he gets to New York.

"He messaged me 'Sup pretty this qua' after that we started talking and It’s crazy how these girls that’ll do anything for their man. Meanwhile they’re being cheated on, Offset messing my friend no one is Safe in these streets," she continued. Then, she threatened to expose all of the photos, including nudes, but only if paid through a subscription site. She said she'd also sent her "receipts" to other sites like The Shade Room, but social media is calling her out.

Look at the messages below for yourself and check out a few skeptical reactions. "They do anything for clout."