Saweetie and Quavo attended the GQ Men of The Year Awards in style. The couple, looking ever so in love, posed for pictures together on the red carpet looking happy and affectionate. Their fashion game was on point, and Saweetie's makeup looked flawless. The talented pair may have been smiling for the cameras, but they really seemed to enjoy each other's company above all else.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie's off-the-shoulder Alduk black sheer dress turned heads on its own, but the couple's public displays of affection caught the attention of onlookers as well. The elegant dress and signs of romance between the Migos rapper and Saweetie made for quite the scene and most likely a night they will not soon forget. The photographs of the two of them circulating online are enough to make even a cynic say "aww."

Saweetie's jewelry game was also on point as she wore pieces from Mahrukh Akuly Jewelry and the genius behind her styling for the night was Bryon Javar. The singer and rapper's makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Deanna, her hair was done by JStayReady and her nails were painted on by CustomTnails. The team did an amazing job, and if you don't want to take my word for it, check out the photos for yourself.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images