You know those special days when you plan for everything to go right, but somehow, everything that could possibly goes wrong eventually goes wrong. As such, Saweetie most recently celebrated her 26th birthday and in the thick of preparations, all went left. The artist had ordered a sleek-styled wig, but instead was given a puffy style she did not desire at all. She explained the whole ordeal via an Instagram story and a post wherein she shared: "What i ordered vs what i got 😡.,. Hey y’all .... so I’ve had the craziest bday ever. EVERYTHING went wrong. Didn’t get the right hair... didn’t have a bday fit... missed a performance... I’ll explain later but shit a bih alive and that’s what I’m thankful for thank you for all the birthday wishes !!!" The performance she was referring to was as an opener for fellow rap comrade, Doja Cat. Thankfully, her boyfriend Quavo came through and saved the day.

The Migos-member organized a surprise birthday party for his boo which was themed. Huncho shared the moment via his Instagram as well shortly after sharing adorable couple pictures of them on Saweetie's birthday. The latter read the following caption: "1 2 : 0 0 am L O N D O N July 2nd H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y To My Beautiful Lady I Love You!!! You Are Most Definitely M Y T Y P E ❄️❤️💯@saweetie."