The end of an era, albeit a minute one, has come to end. No more shall "Joe Budden" be associated with the haters of the nation. While the "beef" between Joe and Migos was never fueled by genuine animosity, it did lead to a few back and forth shots from both parties, with Budden having taken to referring to Huncho as "Quavious" in a condescending fashion. On 2017's Control The Streets compilation, Quavo fired back with "Ice Tray The Gang," famously rapping "if a n***a hatin', call him Joe Budden!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With Budden and Quavo attending Diddy's 50th birthday over the weekend, their paths were destined to inevitably cross. When the moment happened, Quavo and Budden, who both showed up on some Jessica-Jones-antagonist energy, made sure to connect for a quick picture. Proof that after everything that transpired between them, culminating in a hit "diss song" decrying the good Budden name, bygones have officially become bygones once again. The harmonious encounter prompted nothing but good vibes in the comment section, with Jadakiss, Akadmiks, Benny The Butcher letting off a few leisurely chuckles.

It's always welcome to see former foes turn cordial, and who knows -- perhaps Joe Budden and Quavo will find further ventures to explore, be it musical or business-related. Might we see the Migos appear on Pull Up, or possibly even The Joe Budden Podcast?