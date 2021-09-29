It's been a wild year for rapper Quando Rondo. The Georgia-based rapper, who is signed to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was involved in an altercation with rapper King Von on the night of his death. Lul Tim, a member of Quando's entourage, allegedly opened fire, striking Von and killing him. He was charged but was later released from jail.

Last week, Lul Tim, real name Timothy Leeks, was arrested in his home state on a number of different charges. He was accused of speeding, blowing a stop sign, illegally turning left at an intersection, following another car too closely, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, obstruction, fleeing police, and more. According to Quando, Lul Tim is still locked up for his most recent arrest, and he's calling for the rapper to be freed.

"Free Lul Tim," tweeted Quando with a crying face emoji. "I Miss You Like Af."

Previously, Quando showed love to Lul Tim by spoiling him with new jewelry following his release from jail. The two have been equally supportive of each other as the public has turned on them because of their alleged role in King Von's murder.

We will keep you posted with updates on Lul Tim's status as that information becomes available.