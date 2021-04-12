During the first part of his tell-all interview with Angela Yee, Quando Rondo reveals his account of what happened right before King Von was fatally shot a few months ago.

The first part of the interview dropped on Monday, featuring Quando's account of what happened on the night King Von was killed. As you likely know, Von was involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of an Atlanta-area hookah lounge with Quando Rondo, allegedly throwing a punch before getting shot. Quando is telling his side of the story now that the situation is a few months old, recalling what went down in his eyes.

"I walked to the car, I tell my brother, I said, 'it's this amount to park right here'. I said, 'I'm not going in the club. Find you a lil female or whatever, you got fifteen minutes. Then I'm dipping. We bout to go to the house,'" said Quando, recalling how his friend who was recently released from prison just wanted to turn up that night. "Lul Tim told me, 'I'm not about to let you get in no club, I'm not about to let you sit in no car and go to sleep. I'm bout to sit in here and roll up.' I'm like, 'alright, bet.' Now I'm about to walk off and go stand by the other individual that I came with. I'm going to stand by his car until they parked. Soon as they parked, we were gonna park right next to this car cause this is a $250,000 car. I'ma stand right here till they get right here. Soon as they do that, I'm getting in the backseat and I'm going to sleep. I'm with my day-one, my main mans. I can do this. One thing about him, he gone protect me, with anything, which anybody should do! I walk from the car, I turn around to walk up and I see a group of people coming. In my mind, I'm just thinking regular, in reality. I'm about to let these people walk past me. I'm not about to try and go through these people or nothing like that. I'm thinking these were some regular individuals. So I'm letting this group come by. Next thing you know, [King Von] hit me! I lie to you not. It's like I had an out-of-body experience."

Watch the first part of Quando Rondo's interview with Angela Yee below.