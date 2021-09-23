Timothy Leeks, also known by his street name Lul Tim, was arrested on Wednesday night for various traffic violations, as well as for fleeing the police. Leeks gained infamy when he was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper King Von last year.

According to the Chatham County Jail's booking records, Leeks was arrested on Wednesday night for speeding, blowing a stop sign, illegally turning left at an intersection, following another car too closely, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, obstruction, fleeing police, and more. His bond was not listed on his file, and it's likely that it hasn't been set yet.

Leeks hasn't spoken out since his arrest, so fans are speculating that he might still be locked up.

As more information comes in regarding his arrest, we will keep you updated.

Previously, Lul Tim was in the news following his connection to 6ix9ine, who he allegedly recorded with in the studio. Tim responded to the rumors and denied working with the Brooklyn rapper, seemingly angry about getting wrapped up with 6ix9ine. The duo was rumored to be working on a diss record against Lil Durk for 6ix9ine's next album. Read more about that here and check out the report for Tim's arrest below.



Screenshot via Chatham County Sheriff's Office

