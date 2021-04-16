As a result of his close proximity to the tragic situation that resulted in King Von's death, Quando Rondo is one of the most polarizing rising rappers in the music industry at the moment. Several fans of King Von and Chicago rap, in general, have pegged Quando Rondo to be the bad guy in Von's death, but The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee's recent interview with NBA YoungBoy's signee suggests that there's much more to the story than Hip-Hop fans originally thought.

Following admissions that he didn't snatch King Von's chain and deading rumors that he was recently shot, Quando Rondo has decided to capitalize off the fervor surrounding his name by formally announcing his next project. Today, in a series of Instagram posts, the Savannah, Georgia artist revealed the album artwork for his forthcoming mixtape, "Still Taking Risks."



Instagram

"PREORDER MY TAPE ASAP," the Savannah, Georgia native posted to his Instagram story along with a pre-save link to his forthcoming project "Still Taking Risks." Although Quando Rondo has previously referred to "Still Taking Risks" as an album, he is now calling the project a "tape" following the official announcement that it will be arriving on May 7.

Regardless of whatever the project's proper classification, Apple Music's pre-order page for "Still Taking Risks" reveals that it will house 18 tracks and include the already available songs "Red Eye," "Okay," "Angel Wings," "Soul Reaper," and "End Of Story (Bonus)."

Will you be checking for Quando Rondo's forthcoming project "Still Taking Risks" when it hits DSPs on May 7?