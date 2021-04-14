The recent Quando Rondo interview conducted by Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club is causing controversy. For the first time, Quando spoke openly about the shooting death of King Von last November, calling the event an "out of body experience." As you remember, Quando and his crew allegedly got into an altercation with Von and his entourage, resulting in shots being fired. Von was murdered in the incident and later, Quando's friend, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, was arrested for the crime.

Leeks has reportedly been released on bail and Quando has continued to vocalize his support of his friend. While discussing her interview with the rapper with her The Breakfast Club co-hosts, Yee revealed they were in New Orleans for their sit-down. DJ envy claimed that he received "a bunch of texts" from people asking if he was "good in Chicago" after Yee's interview went live. "I was like,' What are you talking about?" said Envy.

Charlamagne chimed in, "What the hell does that mean?" Envy explained that there were possibly some people in Chicago who would be upset because Yee spoke with Rondo about Von. "You don't want to play with them young boys," added Envy.

"Yeah, but you can't get mad at the reporter or a journalist or a personality because they did an interview," replied Charlamagne. Envy warned everyone to just be careful. Yee added that after her interview with Quando Rondo, she doesn't "believe he had any ill intentions at all." Watch the clip below.