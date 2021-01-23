Brokeasf & Quando Rondo Team Up For “Violent Livin”

On Friday, Brokeasf and Quando Rondo teamed up to release a track flexing their violent lifestyles and need for classy girls. In the outlandish music video, the two drive a tank around while they set the town on fire. Brokeasf and Quando Rondo certainly aren’t artists who hold back on the theatrics, and their newest track is no exception. The single comes off of Brokeasf's brand-new project Wrong 1, which features artists like Rich The Kid and 42 Dugg. It was released alongside the single on Friday January 22nd and is the first mixtape from Florida-native Brokeasf. The mixtape was released under Cinematic Music Group, who also have popular artists like Joey Bada$$ and G Herbo on their roster.

Brokeasf is an 18-year-old rapper who has been rapping primarily on SoundCloud for the last couple of years. His influence from the Florida rap scene is evident, as he is known for his unique style that combines elements of Florida and Midwestern rap. His track “Comments” has more than 5 million streams on Spotify and was the single responsible for pushing him into the limelight.

21-year-old Quando Rondo is signed to NBA and Atlantic Records and has been pumping out consistent music for the last few years. While he spent a lot of time in juvenile detention centers as a teenager, he used that time to decide that he wanted to hustle and pursue music full time after getting out. His 2018 single “I Remember” featuring Lil Baby is what gave him an initial taste of fame, which he followed up with his mixtapes Life B4 Fame, Life After Fame, and From the Neighborhood to the Stage.

Listen to the duo’s new track and watch the music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I fuck some bitches, and we

Ain’t no need for no sheets cuz’ I’m fuckin’ without a condom

They gon’ stick on the G-23

Watch ‘em bleed in the streets

When it’s us send ‘em to the doctor