Brokeasf Taps Quando Rondo, Rich The Kid, & 42 Dugg For "WRONG 1" Project

Over the past few years, an abundance of young talent has been coming out of Florida, and Brokeasf just so happens to be one of those artists. Since 2020, the 18-year-old rapper has delivered a steady stream of new singles, including "Flute" with Rich The Kid and "How" with 42 Dugg. These tracks set the foundation for what was going to come next and on Friday, Brokeask blessed his fanbase with his debut project WRONG 1.

This new project is 13 tracks long and contains the two aforementioned singles with 42 Dugg and Rich The Kid. From there, we have just one other feature on the album, which is a spot taken by the likes of Quando Rondo. With this project, Brokeasf brings his signature energy to the table and it's clear that he is an artist to continue watching out for over the coming years.

You can steam his new album, below.

Tracklist:

1. The People's President

2. Tooley

3. Rock Out

4. Violent Livin (ft. Quando Rondo)

5. Blow The Block Out

6. Burnt Bridge

7. Dum

8. Flute (ft. Rich The Kid)

9. How (ft. 42 Dugg)

10. Northside Baby

11. Barely Walk

12. Demons

13. Comments