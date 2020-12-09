As King Von's loved ones await more information about the pending trial against his alleged assailants, Quando Rondo has been staving off criticisms from the public. It's reported that King Von was shot and killed during an altercation involving his crew and Quando Rondo's entourage, and since that time, there has been a concern for Rondo's safety.

Quando Rondo recently claimed that he had to cancel a concert because the police shut down the event, but he was quickly trolled over the incident with accusations that he was scared to perform. Rondo denied the allegations and soon, DMs were leaked that were allegedly between Rondo and Lil Durk, King Von's good friend. The DMs stated that Quando Rondo was hoping to have a phone call to squash their beef before it escalated, but Rondo resurfaced to deny the validity of the screen grabs.

As tense as this situation may be, Rondo continues to publicly support his friend Timothy Leeks, 22, who was arrested for Von's death. Hours ago, Rondo shared a photo of himself with Leeks and included the caption, "I Rather Say Free You Than R.I.P You Any Day." Some have criticized the rapper for being careless.

Leeks, who was injured during the shooting that killed Von, has been charged with felony murder. Check out Quando Rondo's post below.



Instagram