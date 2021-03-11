Quando Rondo Delivers New Single "Okay"

Quando Rondo has been everywhere over the past few months, despite being under scrutiny for his connection to the death of King Von. He wasn't charged or arrested but he has been vocal about the issue, recently stating that King Von "got his self in that situation." The backlash isn't enough to take a step back from the game and he's continued to make sure his fans are receiving a steady stream of content.

Earlier today, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Okay." Bringing out the bluesy tones, the rapper reflects on gun violence as a product of the paranoia that comes from the street and the use of substances to cope with the hardships. However, the message of the song reflects on maintaining a strong sense of resilience and always bouncing back during the worst times.

Quotable Lyrics

Live by the gun, die by the knife

Glock on my hip, no holster

Up by the sun, down by the night

I swear the street life bogus