Quando Rondo Celebrates 22nd Birthday With "Angel Wings"

Quando Rondo has been basking in infamy over the past few months. His connection to Von's death, and apparent lack of remorse of the situation, has turned him into a polarizing figure in rap, though it seems only beneficial to his career. He's been continuously releasing new music over the past few months following the release of 2020's Diary Of A Lost Child.

The rapper turns 22 years old today, and in celebration of the occasion, the rapper released a brand new single titled, "Angel Wings." With Razy Beats on the production, Quando Rondo reflects on the highs of his career and the paranoia that comes with it over melancholic guitar chords.

Check out the latest offering from Quando Rondo below

Quotable Lyrics

Gucci collar on my neck, I guess it's snakes on a plane

No I won't move without my TEC, too many snakes in the game

I do the dash inside the 'Vette, free all my dogs out the cage

Shoot from the three then hit all net like Giannis or Dame