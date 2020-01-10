Quando Rondo & Lil Durk Reflect On Their Lifestyle On New Track "Safest"

Quando Rondo's official debut studio album, QPac (2020), is finally here and he's looking to make an entrance to the forefront of the rap game by comparing his artistry to none other than Tupac Shakur's larger than life legacy. The 20-year-old rapper was able to round up some of rap's most notable heavy-hitters for his debut outing including the likes of Polo G, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more.

However, one of the album's standout tracks in "Safest" featuring Lil Durk displays the Savannah, Georgia versatility as a musician as Quando Rondo reveals some vulnerability in his lyrics and spills his guts over his sometimes dangerous lifestyle. The low-toned piano chords in combination with the synth flutes add some bright notes to the instrumentation while the bass line is reminiscent of harmonies Tupac himself would have rapped over.

Check out Quando Rondo and Lil Durk get busy on "Safest" in the streaming link below and check out the full album and tracklist available, here.

Quotable Lyrics

I know the way that I be livin' ain't the safest

I've been searching for your love for so long I can't replace it

I know you ain't the same person inside, I know you tainted

They said you cried when I left on the road, I can see all the traces

I got my back against the ropes, I'm feeling just like Muhammad (no cap)

I count the times that they say they keep it one-hundred