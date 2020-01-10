Quando Rondo Compares His Journey To Tupac's On Debut Album "QPac"

It was just before Christmas when Quando Rondo released a new single dedicated to his daughter, and the Savannah rapper has returned just weeks later with his full project. Last year the Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records artist dropped off his From The Neighborhood To The Stage mixtape, and on Friday he shared his debut studio project, QPac, with the world.
The album is a nod to the Rondo comparing himself to hip hop icon Tupac, and throughout QPac Rondo laces his album with references to the late rapper. "Poetic Justice" is obviously named after Tupac's film with Janet Jackson, “Real Love” is said to be a "modernized take" on Tupac and the Outlawz's "Made N*ggaz," and "Codeine Tales" is supposed to be something like Pac's "Thug Passion." QPac hosts features from Luh Kel, Polo G, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Lil Durk. Give QPac a spin and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. Blue Opps
2. Real Love
3. Double C’s
4. Dripped Out ft. Luh Kel
5. Nothing Else Matters
6. Poetic Justice
7. Marvelous ft. Polo G
8. Expensive Edibles
9. Collect Calls
10. Bad Vibe ft. 2 Chainz & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
11. 101
12. Safest ft. Lil Durk
13. Just Keep Going
14. Legitimate Drugz
15. Perfect Timing
16. Codeine Talez
17. Love Or Lust
18. Letter To My Daughter