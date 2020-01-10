Quando Rondo Compares His Journey To Tupac's On Debut Album "QPac"

It was just before Christmas when Quando Rondo released a new single dedicated to his daughter, and the Savannah rapper has returned just weeks later with his full project. Last year the Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records artist dropped off his From The Neighborhood To The Stage mixtape, and on Friday he shared his debut studio project, QPac, with the world.

The album is a nod to the Rondo comparing himself to hip hop icon Tupac, and throughout QPac Rondo laces his album with references to the late rapper. "Poetic Justice" is obviously named after Tupac's film with Janet Jackson, “Real Love” is said to be a "modernized take" on Tupac and the Outlawz's "Made N*ggaz," and "Codeine Tales" is supposed to be something like Pac's "Thug Passion." QPac hosts features from Luh Kel, Polo G, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Lil Durk. Give QPac a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Blue Opps

2. Real Love

3. Double C’s

4. Dripped Out ft. Luh Kel

5. Nothing Else Matters

6. Poetic Justice

7. Marvelous ft. Polo G

8. Expensive Edibles

9. Collect Calls

10. Bad Vibe ft. 2 Chainz & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

11. 101

12. Safest ft. Lil Durk

13. Just Keep Going

14. Legitimate Drugz

15. Perfect Timing

16. Codeine Talez

17. Love Or Lust

18. Letter To My Daughter