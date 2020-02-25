For those that have been complaining about the current state of R&B, Pretty Ricky has answered the call. There are plenty of talented R&B artists on the scene right now, but criticisms about the genre have continued to roll in. Young M.A, K. Michelle, and Diddy are just a few people who have come forward asking for R&B to make a comeback, and for those who have been awaiting new jams from Pretty Ricky, the wait is over.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

On Monday (February 24), The Shade Room shared their exclusive first listen to a new single from the singing group reportedly titled "Body." In the clip, Pretty Ricky's Spectacular is sitting in his car as he grooves to the song. "Got you screaming through the walls / Have the neighbors callin' the law / Like they heard a n*ggas kill somebody / 'Bout to do a drive-by leave you cl*t wet / Let me put the tip in get my d*ck wet," the song says.

The naughty single seems to already be a hit with fans who are anticipating it's impending release. The Millennium Tour 2 kicks off this Saturday (February 29) in Kentucky, so it wouldn't be surprising if we receive"Body" in full sometime this week. Check out the clip of Pretty Ricky's forthcoming single and let us know if you're looking forward to it. Also, does this song remind you of another hit?