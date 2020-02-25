There's been some discussion about the current state of R&B. A rising generation of singers has entered the scene in hopes of being the next big thing as they dub themselves the "kings" and "queens" of the genre. Yet, as newcomers amass millions of fans and followers, there are some in the music industry who believe there's something missing from R&B.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

K. Michelle recently vocalized her disapproval. "Up early listening to new R&B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep, this sh*t has no soul and it boring," the singer tweeted in early January. "It plays like one big lullaby. I’m so confused by it." On Friday, Diddy told his millions of followers that for the next season of Making the Band, he wanted to "bring R&B back."

Rapper Young M.A tweeted late Sunday (February 23) night that it's time for R&B to step up its game. "Music don’t feel the same because we barely have R&B," she tweeted. "R&B brung that balance to music.. now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick! We need R&B for the balance no kap!"

Singer-songwriter PJ Morton shared a screenshot of Young M.A's tweet to his Instagram page and shared that "good R&B" music is plentiful. "I got it at first... but I think this take is getting pretty corny and lazy now 🥴.. There’s SO MUCH GOOD R&B!!" he wrote. "You just must not be trying to find it." Morton then tagged dozens of artists including H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Tink, Tank, Ledisi, India Arie, BJ the Chicago Kid, Luke James, Summer Walker, Eric Bellinger, and more.

"I’m probably missing so many.. that’s just off the top.. all DIFFERENT types of R&B," he continued. "Tell the radio to balance it.. it’s definitely not because 'We barely have R&B' 💪🏾🙏🏾❤️👂🏾." Do you agree with Young M.A. or PJ Morton?