Ever since their rumored relationship first made headlines last year, Young M.A and her model girlfriend Mya Yafai have been enjoying each other's company quite often. Their latest public escapades saw them ending up in Dubai where it appears they've been embarking on a baecation since Valentine's Day last week.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The pair have been going strong for a minute now, as you can see above when Mya was the literal belle of the ball at Megan Thee Stallion's Hottieween party in ATL this past Halloween. Young M.A dressed as the Beast to her Belle, and it's looking like the two are living a very happily ever after life in Dubai at the moment. Describing their relationship as "imperfect" but ultimately "worth it," the "OOOUUU" emcee seems to be very happy and we wish them nothing but the best.

Take a look at more pics from Young M.A's vacation with girlfriend Mya Yafai below: