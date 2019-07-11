With the Toronto Raptors reigning as the 2019 NBA Champions, it's expected for Drake to turn OVO Fest into the event of the year. Late Wednesday evening, the OVO icon revealed the surprising, throwback lineup for 2019 OVO Fest. Hopefully, you've been saving up your extra coins, because Drake stated on Instagram that the tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12.

The rapper shared a flyer for the days-long event that includes the OVO Summit on August 1 and 2, as well as the OVO Bounce from July 29 to August 2. On August 4, the concert lineup reads much like the recent Millenium Tour as B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Yin Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V will all hit the stage at the Budweiser Amphitheater. The following day, Drake will be the only act performing at the same venue, and we can only imagine what surprises he has in store.

Drake's lineup will certainly leave a few confused, but fans expect there to be an overflow of special guests during his performance. Social media has had quite a bit to say about B2K joining together once again for the Toronto-based festival, especially following the rumors in the media regarding Fizz dating Omarion's ex and mother of his children. Is this the initial lineup announcement you expected?