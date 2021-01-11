It seems the 45th President of The United States is finally facing some repercussions for the four years of havoc he's wreaked not only on America but across the globe. Following the Capitol Hill riots that he very well incited, which reportedly killed 5 people and landed countless others with criminal charges, Trump was officially banned from nearly every social media platform. Even, PGA cut ties with the President, who was scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship at one of his courses.

Today, more of his privilege is falling through his fingertips, as POTUS runs the risk of being impeached by House Democrats for what they are calling "incitement of insurrection." According to CNN, House Republicans blocked the Democrats' request to have Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment–to step in as President–and have Trump removed from power, on the grounds that he was unable to do his job.

Since that didn't work, the House Democrats are now moving to have Trump impeached on the basis of the 14th Amendment, prohibiting "any person who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion again the United States" from holding power. The resolution claims proof of insurrection and rebellion whereby President Trump "threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The House is expected to vote on this resolution sometime this week and if they vote against Trump, he will stand as the first President in history to be impeached twice.

Thanks to the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who just won't let up. To her, President Trump is a "deranged, unhinged, and dangerous president of the United States."

Let's hope they come to a conclusion soon, as Trump's got less than a month left in office. We'll keep you posted with impeachment updates.

