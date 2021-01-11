Donald Trump is running out of pastimes as the PGA is joining Twitter and numerous other companies to cut ties with the President. The PGA's Board of Directors decided to bail on an agreement for Trump to host the 2022 PGA Championship at one of his courses.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," announced PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

The mass ban of Trump started with Twitter, which removed the President for his role in inciting the violence that took place last week during the Capitol Hill riot.

Following his ban, Trump reportedly went ballistic and attempted to use several other accounts to get in contact with his followers on the platform.

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," Trump said on his @POTUS account.

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20.

