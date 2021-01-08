Capitol
- PoliticsJanuary 6th Organizer Claims They Planned Event With Members of Congress & White House StaffTwo people involved in planning and organizing the January 6th riot at the Capitol say they were offered blanket pardons beforehand.By Cole Blake
- Politics"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming CrowdThe Justice for J6 rally held in support of the rioters arrested on January 6th saw a much smaller turnout than expected.By Cole Blake
- Politics"Arrest Trump Now" Trends As Capitol Video Goes ViralA video has gone viral with thousands of people arguing that Trump should be arrested for inciting the Capitol riots.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNancy Pelosi Said She'd Have Thrown Hands With Capitol Mob: "I'm A Street Fighter"Nancy Pelosi thinks she could have given the Capitol mob a tough battle, saying she's a "street fighter."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsAOC Reveals She's A Sexual Assault SurvivorAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live broadcast that she is a survivor of sexual assault while describing her trauma from the Capitol Riots.By Alycia Williams
- PoliticsCapitol Evacuated & On Lockdown After "Security Threat"A rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol was suspended because of an "external security threat" on Monday.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPolice Officer Injured During Capitol Riot Speaks Out: "I Would Have Done That For Free"The police officer seen being crushed by a door during the Capitol Hill riot says it was his "pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection."By Cole Blake
- Politics"Disgruntled Staffer" Changed Trump, Pence Bios On State Dept. WebsiteApparently, a "disgruntled employee" is to blame for falsely claiming Trump's term in office ends on Monday night.By Aron A.
- PoliticsMelania Trump Dragged On Twitter Over Statement About Capitol RiotThe First Lady of the United States issued a statement surrounding the invasion of the Capitol. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsDonald Trump Loses Golf As PGA Terminates Championship PartnershipThe PGA is the latest organization to cut ties with Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAlex Jones Brutally Rebukes QAnon Following Capitol Hill RaidAlex Jones went in on a QAnon supporter during a recent episode of his show.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOregon State Rep. Opens State Capitol Door To Let Trumpers Inside: WatchThis occurred in December 2020.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeFBI Investigating Whether U.S. Capitol Riot Was An Inside Job: ReportThey want to know why police didn't defend guardrails & how Trump's supporters knew how to navigate maze-like building to get to the offices of the members of Congress.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKiller Mike Shares His Thoughts On The Capitol RiotFollowing the riot at the United States Capitol building that left five dead, Killer Mike took a moment to reflect on how people can move forward united. By Mitch Findlay