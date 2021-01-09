You can't keep President Donald Trump away from Twitter if you tried. America's Commander-in-Chief has spent much of his four-year reign tweeting to his heart's desire, but on Friday (January 8), Trump was officially permanently suspended from the microblogging site. He was first suspended for 12 hours following the violent insurrection at the nation's capital that he's accused of encouraging. It took place after Trump's "Stop The Steal" rally where the president continued to tell his supporters that the November 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and stolen from him. Investigations into states' counts determined that Trump lost a fair election, but he refuses to believe the results.



Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

As the FBI rounds up the alleged domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol while armed with pipe bombs, zip ties, and weapons, Trump resurfaced on Twitter. This time, he took to the official "@POTUS" account to share his thoughts but Twitter quickly shut that down and deleted his tweets.

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," said Trump.

"Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long," he continued, suggesting that he's mobilizing a platform for his radical supporters. "I predict this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future."

"We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely." The president told his followers to "stay tuned," so the world audience is bracing itself in anticipation of what is to come.