Over the summer, BLM demonstrations took place across America and the world after the death of George Floyd and many others. Peaceful protests in America were met with teargas, batons, and rubber bullets which is evidently in contrast to the way pro-Trump supporters were handled when they invaded Capitol Hill today just as the election results were to be certified.

The racial bias between the handling of the BLM protests vs. the attempted siege that took place on Capitol Hill didn't go unnoticed. Plenty of rappers shared footage and photos of MAGA's invasion of Capitol Hill, waving flags and destroying property. 50 Cent took to Instagram where he shared a photo of a fleet of military personnel at the US Capitol during the BLM protests during the summer. "I don't have to say anything else," he captioned.

Meek elaborated on these comments further on his own post, describing the scene of "two Americas." "2 americas! They would of shot us down literally if this was blacks by the way," he wrote. ScHoolboy Q bluntly reiterated these comments in a tweet, writing, "If tHe police don’t start smoking tHese weirdos ima get Hot."

Plies, however, saw the silver lining in the incident, calling it a moment where "America is gettin' to see who the real thugs are in this country."

Check out other reactions below from 2 Chainz, Kevin Hart, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Yachty, and more.