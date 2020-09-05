A new report from Princeton University's Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project has tracked all of the protests, riots, and battles that have occurred in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Although certain portions of the media and select politicians have attempted to paint the Black Lives Matter movement as overly dangerous, data has proven otherwise.

As seen above, riots and battles are painted in orange and red, with circles varying in size depending on the scope of the event. Portland has the largest rioting circle, by far, although Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and several southern cities also have medium to large orange dots.

The blue circles represent protests and strategic developments, both not involving violence. The Princeton University's Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project complied three months of data for this map, and also included a lengthy explanation for their study.

"The United States is at heightened risk of political violence and instability going into the 2020 general election," writes The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. "Mass shootings hit a record high last year (BBC, 29 December 2019), violent hate crimes are on the rise (Al Jazeera, 13 November 2019), and police killings continue unabated, at 2.5 times the rate for Black men as for white men (FiveThirtyEight, 1 June 2020; Nature, 19 June 2020). The COVID-19 pandemic has killed well over 180,000 (New York Times, 3 September 2020) and disrupted the economy, while George Floyd’s death in police custody has sparked a massive wave of protest across the country."

You can read the full report and view all the data here.