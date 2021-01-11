House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that the House will move forward with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump again.

In a historic move, it's looking more likely that Trump will be impeached for a second time. Following his encouragement of the coup on the nation's Capitol, putting democracy in danger by unleashing his supporters on one of the most important buildings in the United States, Trump's final ten days in office could be halted abruptly as Pelosi said that the House will continue the process to remove him.



"We will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat," said Pelosi in a letter late Sunday to colleagues. "The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

On Monday, Pelosi and the House are expected to call on Vice-President Mike Pence and Cabinet members to consider the 25th Amendment. Pence would have a full twenty-four hours to make his decision before the impeachment process would begin on Tuesday.

Pelosi spoke on 60 Minutes this weekend, where she outlined the urgency of this move.

"Well, sadly, the person that's running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, and dangerous president of the United States, with only a number of days until we can be protected from him," she said.

