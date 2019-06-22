Sony Pictures' most recent live-action film, Tom Hardy's Venom, is very different from other films in its licensed Spider-Man cinematic universe. Despite its distinction from Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its forthcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, both sets of movies are based on a Marvel Comics characters, as well as both being owned by Sony. And, should the studio decide to do it, both parties can very well be put together in the same film, and according to Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige, that “seems likely.”

When asked a potential crossover fil featuring the two characters while speaking with reporters during the Far From Home press tour, Feige admitted as much, saying: "I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point."

The recent Venom film did overwhelmingly well at the box office, thereby guaranteeing itself three more sequels. And, while Sony continues developing potential ideas and directions for the next Hardy vehicle, however, early Far From Home reactions point to all signs that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will not be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, and a crossover movie between the two may prove to be very interesting to viewers.