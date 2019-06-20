Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn't hit U.S. and Canadian theatres for a couple more weeks but a handful of people have been treated to early screenings and have jumped on Twitter to express just what they think of the film. The early reactions are mostly positive ones with viewers expressing how the film has become their favorite Spider-Man film to date, with others shouting out the writing and directing skills.

"#SpiderManFarFromHome! What a fun, solid sequel. Tom Holland so incredibly charming, will watch him in any/all things. Jake Gyllenhaal gets way more to do than expected, clearly had a ball doing it. Also still loving Zendaya's MJ," one user wrote.



The film is expected to pull in $154 million in its first six days after the official release and by the looks of all the early reviews, it may hit the projected number or more.

"#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey's world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I'm a big fan," another user added.

