Just yesterday Jimmy Kimmel teased his pretend involvement in Marvel's upcoming film Spiderman: Far From Home and by the looks of it, he's going to wish he was apart of the film considering how well it's going to do at the box office. Early predictions believe the film will pull in $154 million during its first six days of release. The movie hits theaters July 2nd, days before America's Independence Day long weekend.

Only time will tell if the early prediction happens to be true, outdoing its previous film. The first Tim Holland-led Spider-Man: Homecoming opened with $117 million leading to $334 million in North America and $880 million worldwide.

"Well, there are these threats to the world, the Elemental creatures, and Mysterio is someone who knows about them and who wants to make sure that the world is safe from them, and Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them in a way," Jake Gyllenhaal said of his character in the film.

"He teams up with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately, he has to make him become more than just a Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."