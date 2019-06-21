Spider-Man: Far From Home won’t be released to the public until July 2nd, but those who have already seen the film have returned from the theater bringing good news. Along with praise, critics also have noted that the film features two post-credit scenes. Details from the two scenes have been leaked and provide an interesting insight into the future of the series.

Spoilers ahead.

It seems that the newest addition to the series will be laying the groundwork for the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Apparently, Norman Osborn will make an appearance during one of the post-credit scenes. Fans have theorized that the scene is a tease to the Sinister Six. RoyG575, on subreddit MarvelStudiosSpoiler, claims to be a special effects artist for Disney and describes the scene in a post reading:

“The mid-credit scene starts off in a dark room, with chilling and villainous music. A defeated and sad looking Mysterio looks out the window from a skyscraper at night time. The view of the shot is within the building looking outwards, so you can’t see the building itself.



Nicky J Sims/Getty Images Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

A voice is heard in the background (which sounds Russian), which says something like “He beat us once, but soon he is going to pay”. Mysterio turns around and the voice is revealed to be from the Chameleon in his costume. Mysterio then says “Dimitri, thanks for having my back out there”. Chameleon replies with “don’t worry, there are more of us”. Right then, the music gets darker while the Vulture (similar outfit as homecoming with a few modifications), Scorpion (Outfit similar to comics but few differences), Shocker (Different outfit than homecoming, it looks like the red and yellow suit from comics), and a man in a business suit walk in from another room.

The businessman gathers the villains together and says “I have a proposal”. The camera pans out to the outside of the building, which is the old Stark/Avengers tower which has the name “OSCORP” in large green font, at the same spot the Stark logo was, and shows it for a few seconds. The scene ends here. It was about 45 seconds but I have only seen the whole clip twice. I couldn’t tell if the businessman was Norman Osborn, or if he was simply an assistant, and I didn’t know the actor playing him.”

If what this user has to say is true, the chance of us seeing the Sinister Six in upcoming films is definitely a possibility. Catch it in theaters on July 2nd.