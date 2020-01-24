50 Cent's beloved series Power is coming to an end in its final sixth season but fans know that there's more coming since Mary J. Blige has confirmed that she will be leading the new spin-off series titled Power Book II. "This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year," MJB said. "I’ve been a fan of Power since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After the announcement, it was revealed that Method Man would also take part in the show and will play attorney Davis Maclean. Clearly the Power executives know how to get their fans pumped since they've just dropped off the first look at Mary's character in the upcoming spin-off. The image sees Mary speaking sternly to another character, dressed in high fashion wear. "The Queen has stepped onto the scene," the caption reads.

Omari Hardwick, who stars as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, recently chatted about the end of the show and detailed how he would sum of the final chapter."Chaos. Chaos, chaos, chaos. Some of the best acting and writing we’ve seen in all six seasons," he said.