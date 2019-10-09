50 Cent had his reign in the music industry but these days, he's a force in television and film. He has a few acting credits to his name but more than that, he's produced some solid television shows and films in the past. Power has been his bread and butter in recent times and although it may not receive accolades like the Emmys, it's solidified itself in television culture on its own.

Earlier this year, he began teasing a spinoff for Power titled, Power Book II: Ghost. While reports claimed that Mary J. Blige will feature in it, Fif's given a first look at the R&B singer in the show. "Now you know shit is about to get crazy.POWER BOOK II MJB," he captioned the post. The rapper previously revealed that Power Book II would arrive 48 hours after the Power finale.

"This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year," Blige told Variety about her role in the show in July. "I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me."

Apparently, this won't be the only spinoff of the show. Courtney Kemp previously revealed that Book II would be the "first of several" prequel series for the original Power series.