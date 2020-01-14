As the series finale to Power closens, more information on the show's spin-off series Power Book II is becoming more available since none other than Mary J. Blige is leading the upcoming hit. "This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year," Mary said of the series. "I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me."



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Deadline now reports that Method Man will be joining Mary in the show and will play attorney Davis Maclean. Method Man (born Clifford Vincenzo Smith Jr.) and Mary are no rookies when it comes to collaboration. They previously won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for their 2003 single, "You're All I Need."

Power Book II is currently under production in New York and details on the premise or more stars to join are being kept at a low. "Now you know shit is about to get crazy. POWER BOOK II MJB," 50 Cent shared on Instagram when showcasing the first poster for the show. Keep it locked for more details and get ready for the series said to be arriving later this year.