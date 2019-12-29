spin off
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Cast In "Sonic The Hedgehog" Spin-Off SeriesKid Cudi has been cast in the upcoming "Sonic The Hedgehog" spin-off series.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSylvester Stallone Slams "Rocky" Producer As "Pathetic" & "Moronic" Over Drago Spin-Off FilmSylvester Stallone isn't happy about the upcoming "Creed" spin-off centered around Drago.By Cole Blake
- TVTopher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, & More Cast In "That ’70s Show" Spin-Off At NetflixAlmost all of the original cast of "That ’70s Show" will be returning for Netflix's new spin-off series.By Cole Blake
- TVGeorge R.R. Martin Reveals Season 1 Of "House Of The Dragon" Has WrappedGeorge R.R. Martin says the first season of HBO's upcoming "Game of Thrones" spin-off has wrapped.By Cole Blake
- TVAmazon Greenlights "The Boys" Spin-Off Series Set In A College For Superheroes"The Boys" is getting a spin-off series at Amazon.By Cole Blake
- MoviesVin Diesel Teases Spinoff For Charlize Theron’s “Fast & Furious” CharacterA spin off Cipher movie maybe on the way according to Vin Diesel.By Kevin Goddard
- TV50 Cent Taps Jeremih For "Power Book IV: Force"Jeremih is set to appear in the upcoming "Power" spin-off. By Aron A.
- TVTaraji P. Henson To Star In "Empire" Spin-Off On FoxTaraji P. Henson is set to star in an official spin-off for "Empire."By Cole Blake
- TV"Power" Shares First Look At Mary J. Blige's Character In Series Spin-Off"Power Book II" couldn't come sooner. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Plans To Direct "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Spin Off SeriesTarantino has more "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" plans.By Cole Blake
- TVMethod Man Joins Mary J. Blige In "Power" Spin-Off Series "Power Book II"Method Man will play an attorney. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesDirector Of "Crazy Rich Asians" Wants A "Star Wars" Spin-Off For Rose TicoWould this be justice for Rose Tico?By Cole Blake