The XO Crew just earned an additional member and it's not because they just signed a new artist. During a heated game of beer pong last night, Post Malone and Nav squared off against one another, putting some valuable jewelry on the line. Linking up in Toronto, the two rappers put their skills to the test but, as you know, one man had to come out on top. The winner was exactly who you expected too.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Post Malone is an avid beer drinker. His partnership with Bud Light has been successful thus far with the company even distributing cans with his face on them. After winning their beer pong match, Texas-raised Post Malone earned himself a new medallion to wear around his neck, taking home the coveted XO chain. Nav shared the moment on social media, showing the "White Iverson" singer placing the ice around his neck. According to a press release, the diamond-studded piece is worth over $150K.

Stay tuned to see if Posty gets to keep the chain because, according to the same press release, a rematch is taking place tonight. Post and Nav will reportedly duel again and, this time, it's double or nothing! That means that if Post comes out on top again, he gets an additional $150K. If he loses though, he'll have to pay up AND give back the chain.

Who are you rooting for?