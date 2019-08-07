Who else is more of a fan of Bud Light than Post Malone? At this point, the beer company has played a huge part in his brand which works out for them. Seeing as he's one of the biggest stars in the world, they've teamed up with him on numerous occasions. Post partnered with the beer company for the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour last year and again this year but now, they've teamed up to give Posty his own custom beer can.

Most artists in the hip-hop industry, and those who are adjacent to it, are infatuated with popping bottles of champagne and high-end liquor but Post Malone is giving an affordable option for his fans. He recently debuted the Bud Light Post Malone Can during his recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon. Bud Light's logo is seen on the can along with Post Malone's face as well as his signature. “I’m so excited for this can. It’s something I was very passionate about and it’s so sick to see my mug on a Bud Light can,” Post Malone said in a statement.

The announcement of their limited-edition collaboration comes shortly after Post Malone revealed that his follow-up to beerbongs & bentleys is set to arrive next month. He also teased a new single called "Circles" that's set to arrive in the near future. Keep your eyes peeled.