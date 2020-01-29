Over the past couple of years, Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne have developed a relationship that has led to the Black Sabbath frontman's appearance on his latest album, Hollywood's Bleeding (2019), on the track "Take What You Want." While the two have had a lucrative, working relationship, the two have grown together as legitimate comrades, rooting for each other in all of their endeavors. Recently, the duo took to the stage at the American Music Awards alongside Travis Scott for a legendary performance.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the "Paranoid" singer's announcement that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, reached Post Malone late, as the rapper claimed that he had 'no idea' that the 71-year-old was suffering from the condition.

During a phone interview with Page Six, Post Malone spoke on his experience working with the legendary English rocker stating:

"Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can’t tell. You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he’s so strong."

The "Sunflower" performer also revealed that Ozzy is currently working on new music:

"I know he’s been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I’m really excited for him because he’s so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible."

On the topic of Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease diagnosis, Post Malone attested to his collaborator's strength saying:

"(He's) so strong and he's gonna keep kicking ass."

With Post Malone recently debuting his Doritos commercial over the Grammy weekend and preparing to kick off the North American leg of his Runaway Tour, the multifaceted musician is determined to provide his fellowship with yet another full-length project this year.

Check out "Post Limon's" Dorito commercial below.