Post Malone Releases Unconventional Collaboration With Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott, "Take What You Want"

Erika Marie
September 06, 2019 02:57
Take What You Want
Post Malone Feat. Travis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne

Rock meets rap.


Out of the handful of features that Post Malone has included on his Friday release Hollywood's Bleeding, Ozzy Osbourne is probably the most unexpected. The legendary musician partnered with Post and Travis Scott to deliver their rock-heavy collaboration, "Take What You Want." Ozzy offers up the chorus on the track as Post and Travis take the reigns to deliver the verses. The song is one that builds, climaxing in a guitar-shredding monumental moment near the end. 

"Take What You Want" is one of many despondent tracks on Hollywood's Bleedingas Post pours out his heartaches on wax. Whereas many would grow restless with such repeated expressions of anguish, Post's ability to offer artistic versatility makes his collection of Hollywood Bleeding songs both relatable and enjoyable. 

"I’m not trying to make anything massive, I’m not trying to make hit records," Post told Zane Lowe. "I want to do something weird and funky."

Quotable Lyrics

I never needed anything from you
And all I ever asked was for the truth (All I ever asked was for)
You showed your tongue and it was forked in two
Your venom was lethal, I almost believed you (Almost believed you)
Yeah, you preyed on my every mistake
Waited on me to break, held me under hopin' I would drown
Like a plague, I was wasting away
Tryin' to find my way out, find my way out

Post Malone Travis Scott Ozzy Osbourne
