Post Malone conquered 2019 with his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. It birthed another No. 1 single for him, "Circles", and broke all kinds of streaming records. Before that project dropped, Post was already one of the biggest music artists in the world, but it solidified his status as a hit-making machine. After reaching this level of success, it's understandable that he doesn't want to let his foot off the gas.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about his new partnership with Doritos, Post said that, after he wraps up the second leg of his North American "Runaway" tour, he "[hopes] to have a record out for the fans in 2020.”

Post Malone is the face of Doritos' new flavor, "Flamin' Hot Limon." Its cleverly-titled campaign, "Post Limón", premiered during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. While Post's song with Swae Lee, "Sunflower", was nominated in two categories (Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance), he didn't end up winning either. Good thing he skipped out on attending the ceremony in favor of some downtime. “I’m taking it nice and easy,” he told Rolling Stone. “I needed a little break because I’ve been partying a little hard, so it feels good to be back home and playing Call of Duty. I’m going to take some R&R and get some beauty sleep so my body and voice doesn’t suck on tour. If I go to L.A. I’ll get into trouble.”