Post Malone & Young Thug Come Back From The Dead In "Goodbyes" Video

Post Malone & Young Thug hit the cemetery for an emotional new video.

Post Malone has officially unleashed his latest hit. There is no stopping the young rapper from Texas as he continues to rise to the top of the hip-hop ranks. Nobody could have predicted that just years after the release of "White Iverson," Post Malone would be as big of a phenomenon as he is today. Every song that the superstar releases has the potential to go platinum and his albums have each been solid so far. After coming through with the ultra-successful "Wow" last year, Malone is back with another hit and this time, he's bringing along Atlanta icon Young Thug.

"Goodbyes" has been teased for days with Posty and Thugger telling fans to stay tuned for the new cut. It was previewed yesterday and, from what we heard, we predicted it could be a smash hit. All things considered, this is a song that features both Post Malone and Young Thug so the hitmaking potential is already off the charts. The song is actually incredibly smooth though and we can hear it getting tons of airplay over the next few weeks. The video is emotional with Posty emerging from a grave in the cemetery before linking up with his boy Thug, crooning to a woman with a Bud Light in his hand. Because, you know, advertising money.

What do you think of the new video?