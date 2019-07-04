Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys came and went, bringing forth no shortage of hit singles, from "Rockstar" to "Better Now." And while he took a little bit of well deserved time off, it would appear that Posty is gearing up for another proverbial keg-stand. As of tomorrow, he'll be delivering a new single with none other than Young Thug, known by many as "Jeffery." And while Thugger has briefly enjoyed stints on the charts, largely in part to Camila Cabello's "Havana" and his own "The London," teaming up with a bonafide hitmaker like Post might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Today, the man that also goes by "SEX" took a moment to tease the new single "Goodbyes," sharing a clip from the upcoming video. The visuals look to go heavy on the "Greaser" motif, and from the look of it, Thug is doing his part in laying down the hook. As of now, it's still too early to tell whether Jeff will be limited to the chorus, or play a greater role in the process. Either way, it looks to be another surefire hit for Posty, while ushering in the eclectic talents of Young Thug to an audience that may otherwise prove unfamiliar.

Are you looking forward to tomorrow? It's shaping up to be one hell of a day.