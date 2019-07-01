Well it looks like the rumors were true. Over the weekend, reports were surfacing online suggesting that Post Malone had a new single with Young Thug dropping this week called “Goodbyes,” and it turns out its true. On Monday, the Beerbong & Bentley rapper took to his social media to confirm the single and its July 5th release date.

“GOODBYES JULY 5 MIDNIGHT EST” Post Malone captioned. While he doesn’t acknowledge Young Thug in his caption, you can see Thugger listed as “Jeffrey Williams,” his government name, at the bottom of the single’s cover art, confirming Thugger’s appearance on the single. No word yet as for where the single will live off of, but we’re definitely excited for it.

Thugger is coming off a Summer smash of his own with “The London” featuring J Cole & Travis Scott. Peep the single announcement (below) and be sure to check back Thursday to hear the final outcome. Do you think Young Posty has another hit dropping Friday?