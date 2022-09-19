Not wanting to become the next target for the Barbz, Porsha Williams quickly cleared up controversy over a recent social media post. Women in the Rap game have been hot topics recently following an implosion of sorts online. Nicki Minaj called out "entitled" newcomers who believed they deserved a spot on her "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)," and after ranting about female artists on the rise, several ladies found themselves in the crosshairs of Minaj's often overbearing fanbase.

Popular YouTuber Kimberly Nicole Foster recently critiqued Minaj and soon, Barbz doxxed her information and threatened harm to her and her family. Those devoted fans have often come under criticism and this morning (September 19), they were poised for the attack against Williams.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

There have also been takes about Minaj causing division among women emcees popping up online. A meme surfaced that showed photos of nine rappers—Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Da Brat, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Lady of Rage, Left Eye, and Foxy Brown—with a message written over it.

"Thank you for making female rap about unity," it said with a word over each artist, except for Minaj's which read, "Not you."

Porsha Williams reshared the post on her Instagram Story and before she knew it, the blogs and Barbz were circulating the shady meme. The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple didn't waste time setting the record straight by saying she wasn't initially aware that the post was a diss.

"Guys calm down! I love @nickiminaj," she wrote. "I saw this and posted it quickly thinking it was a salute to all these Queens including Queen @nickiminaj ! No news here . No shade either."

Check out her response in full below.