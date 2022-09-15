Azealia Banks is back at it again with another rant against Nicki Minaj. This time, it's over the $75K lawsuit Nicki filed against blogger Nosey Heaux, whose real name is Marley Green, over allegations that the Queen rapper has a substance abuse issue.



Recording artist Azealia Banks performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Nicki filed a defamation suit against Green over a video she released where she described Nicki as a "cokehead" who shoved "all this cocaine up her nose." The lawsuit describes the video as defamatory with "vile comments" directed towards her son and attracted 260 retweets and roughly 2,000 likes.

Azealia Banks fired back at Nicki for filing a lawsuit against the blogger, especially since she took no legal action when Remy Ma made similar accusations. In a post shared to her Instagram Story, Azealia Banks described the $75K demand as "the brokest shit I've ever heard in my life."

"Remy Ma definitely said 'I should leak the video of you sniffin them ski slopes' and you didn't sue her but you want to go after this random black girl for seventy five thousand measly dollars... this is embarassing," she wrote.

In a series of other posts to her story, she explained that $75K shouldn't be hard to earn for someone of Nicki Minaj's stature. "Just do a show and get $75,000. Is there no one that wants to pay Nicki $75K to do anything right now? That's so fuckin' burnt," she said. After acknowledging that people might not think she's in a position to criticize anyone, she got pettier and began to criticize Nicki's cooking.

"We should've known when she had the corn frying in the frisco with the old bay and the little, like, supermarket shrimp. The little, like, mud vein shrimp. It's like, 'You can't afford to go to the fuckin' fish market?' Can somebody go to the fish market and get this woman some real shrimp," she said. "For someone who always calls bitches broke, those were the brokest fuckin' shrimp I've ever seen in my fucking life."

After roasting Nicki Minaj's abilities to throw down in the kitchen, Azealia Banks explained why she thinks Nicki Minaj likely won't win her lawsuit, citing her lyrics as an example.



Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

"Now, your rap lyrics could be used against you in a court of law. I can rap Nicki Minaj lyrics right off the top of my head, like, Keep the Snow White, I can buy it by the bundle. I'm in Jamaica with the kis and the palm trees. Woke up, the price coke up. Like, you lost! Sis, you're going to lose this case. This girl's going to countersue you for the rest of your popcorn shrimp and canned corn," she said. "This is what you're going to get for being a fake gangsta," she added.