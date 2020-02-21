Earning his keep in the Brooklyn rap scene, 22Gz is well-known for being close to Kodak Black. The drill rapper has also found himself in numerous feuds over the last couple of years, including a heated one with Pop Smoke. As you surely know by now, Pop Smoke was shot and killed in what appears to have been a targetted hit in the Hollywood Hills this week. Just a few days have passed since his murder but, already, so many people have spoken out about what Smoke meant to the New York drill community. Despite their differences, 22Gz ended up actually putting their beef to the side to send his condolences to the friends and family of the deceased rapper, taking to Twitter to do so.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"All beef aside, I feel sorry for boy," wrote 22Gz. "This type of stuff is the reason I move with who I move with and move the way we move. Becoming another casualty isn’t that plan for any of us. Sleep in peace to homie. May his family find peace in all of this madness. Idk about y’all. But I’m about growth and development. Not dissing black men who die from senseless violence. So please keep the negative comments to yourself please!"

Good on him for being the bigger man. While they may not have liked each other, 22Gz knows that the death of Pop Smoke is emblematic of an issue that is worsening every day.