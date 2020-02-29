It's been just a little over a week since the shocking news of Pop Smoke's murder first surfaced. In that time, reports about the Brooklyn rapper's untimely death have been circulating throughout social media. People have made claims that Pop Smoke's death was a home invasion robbery gone wrong while others, including TMZ, have speculated that the incident was a carefully executed target hit on the rapper.

On Friday (February 28), Pop Smoke's family issued a formal statement where they thanked everyone for their kind words but stressed the importance of factual reporting. After sharing bits about the rising rap star, they also stated, "Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."

At the top of Saturday (February 29) morning, TMZ returns with what they claim is more information about Pop Smoke's case. According to the outlet, their "law enforcement sources" revealed that the investigation isn't moving forward because "detectives have his a road block... specifically with regard to witness testimony." They report that people are "simply refusing to talk" with authorities.

TMZ also shares that witness stories have changed throughout the investigation and "because nobody was outside or nearby Pop's house when the crime occurred ... they have no neutral witnesses." Apparently, time was wasted looking into social media leads that weren't viable. Additionally, TMZ claims that their sources insist that this was a "targeted hit" but investigators are struggling to identify a motive.