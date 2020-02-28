Pop Smoke's family released an official statement on his passing, expressing their gratitude for all the love and support they've received.
Pop Smoke's family have released an official statement regarding the late rapper's recent death, in which they thanked everyone for their love and support as they try to cope with the tragic loss. After the news broke on February 19th that Pop Smoke had been murdered in what was initially believed to be a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills, the world was shaken. Countless fans, friends, and loved ones of the young rapper spoke out about how heartbroken they were and expressed endless kind words about him. The family of Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, have understandably remained quiet on the matter as they continue to grieve in private. On Friday, his family released an official statement on his passing.
“The family of Bashar 'Pop Smoke' Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support," the statement reads. "Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend. Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke. Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”