Pop Smoke "Faith" Deluxe Version Arrives With 4 New Songs

Pop Smoke's new album Faith is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard charts next week, and his team is solidifying another strong start for the late Brooklyn rapper by already releasing a new deluxe edition of the project. Just a few days after the album dropped with twenty songs for the fans to dissect, Pop's estate has returned with the deluxe edition of Faith, which has features from G Herbo and a few of the late rapper's friends in Brooklyn, including Dread Woo and others.

The reloaded version tacks on nearly a handful of new records to the back of the record, bringing an even more loaded listening experience.

The deluxe comes following criticism of the album by Pop Smoke's closest homies, including producer 808Melo and childhood best friend Mike Dee. Both have claimed that they had no involvement in the new record, with 808Melo even going so far as to apologize to Pop on Twitter for the album's creation.

Listen to the new deluxe below and let us know what your favorite song from it is.

Tracklist:

1. Good News

2. More Time

3. Tell The Vision (feat. Kanye West & Pusha-T)

4. Manslaughter (feat. Rick Ross & The-Dream)

5. Bout A Million (feat. 42 Dugg & 21 Savage)

6. Brush Em (feat. Rah Swish)

7. Top Shotta (with The Neptunes) [feat. Pusha-T, Travi, & BEAM)

8. 30 (feat. Bizzy Banks)

9. Beat The Speaker

10. Coupe

11. What's Crackin (feat. Takeoff)

12. Genius (feat. Lil Tjay & Swae Lee)

13. Mr. Jones (feat. Future)

14. Woo Baby Interlude

15. Woo Baby (feat. Chris Brown)

16. Demeanor (feat. Dua Lipa)

17. Spoiled (feat. Pharrell)

18. 8-Ball (feat. Kid Cudi)

19. Back Door (feat. Quavo & Kodak Black)

20. Merci Beaucoup

21. Questions

22. Run Down (feat. OnPointLikeOP & G Herbo)

23. Money Man (feat. Killa)

24. Defiant (feat. Dread Woo & Travi)