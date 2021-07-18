Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith will earn him and his family another #1 spot. According to projections by Hits Daily Double, Pop Smoke is set to claim the top spot on Billboard 200 with 110,000 to 120,000 album-equivalent units sold, 4,000 to 6,000 of which will be in traditional album sales.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke's first posthumous piece, also nabbed the top spot with 251,000 units sold in the first week about a year ago.

Faith features guess appearances from Kanye West, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, and Dua Lipa.

Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson sat down with Angie Martinez recently and admitted that she had never listened to Shoot For The Stars. The project dropped just months after her son was murdered, and she couldn't bring herself to listen to the project because it felt like, “it’s a part of the immediate loss.”

“With the new album it’s easier to hear his voice,” Jackson explained. “I don’t know if it’s because time has passed or he does sound different on this. His sound, his style, it’s different.”

John Mayer’s Sob Rock is projected to debut in the top 3, with Olivia Rodrigo's Sour taking the second spot. Mayer is expected to move 70,000 to 80,000 units, of which 50,000 to 60,000 are traditional album sales.

